Safety Experts: 'Very Significant Risk' Possible If...

The Oroville dam spillway that crumbled under intense pressure from use this rainy season, precipitating area evacuations that were only fully lifted this week , has work crews rushing to reconstruct the structure. If they don't finish the job by next season, a team of safety experts warns in a report obtained by the Associated Press , the potential risks could be "very significant."

