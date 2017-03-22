Safety Experts: 'Very Significant Risk' Possible If...
The Oroville dam spillway that crumbled under intense pressure from use this rainy season, precipitating area evacuations that were only fully lifted this week , has work crews rushing to reconstruct the structure. If they don't finish the job by next season, a team of safety experts warns in a report obtained by the Associated Press , the potential risks could be "very significant."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family Court Corruption (May '12)
|Wed
|HollyHaller
|5
|Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10)
|Tue
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|8
|Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y...
|Mar 17
|ThomasA
|2
|5 Oroville Dam workers fired after posting pict...
|Feb 25
|scooterman
|4
|Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10)
|Feb 23
|randy
|3
|Museum Talk: Hotels and meals along the road - ... (Jan '11)
|Feb 23
|randy
|4
|Did California Divert Dam Repair Funds to Progr...
|Feb '17
|spytheweb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC