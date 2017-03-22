Report Warns of a Significant Riska if Oroville Dam Spillway Is Not Repaired
According to the Associated Press, a new federal report about the Oroville Dam warns of a very significant risk if the main spillway is not repaired by November. That looming deadline has those who live in the town worried the state won't get it finished in time.
