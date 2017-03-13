President Trump approves disaster dec...

President Trump approves disaster declaration for storm-ravaged California

A member of Cal Fire, right, talks to workers on the Oroville Dam project in front of the main spillway in Oroville on Feb. 20. President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for California to address damage from January storms that were part of the state's extremely wet winter. The ruins of the Pioneer Cabin tunnel tree, a giant, centuries-old sequoia in Calaveras Big Trees State Park near Arnold in California's Sierra Nevada, came crashing down during a storm Jan. 8. A massive storm system stretching from California into Nevada swept through the area over the weekend.

