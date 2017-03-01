Power plant restarted at California's...

Power plant restarted at California's troubled Oroville Dam

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

Crews have restarted one of six turbines in a power plant at the base of Oroville Dam, allowing them to release water from the Northern California lake without having to send it over a badly damaged spillway. Crews have restarted one of six turbines in a power plant at the base of Oroville Dam, allowing them to release water from the Northern California lake without having to send it over a badly damaged spillway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oroville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 5 Oroville Dam workers fired after posting pict... Feb 25 scooterman 4
News Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10) Feb 23 randy 3
News Museum Talk: Hotels and meals along the road - ... (Jan '11) Feb 23 randy 4
News Did California Divert Dam Repair Funds to Progr... Feb 17 spytheweb 2
News Turning 3 at evacuation shelter, boy gets birth... Feb 16 Xstain Mullah Fra... 2
News The Latest: New forecasts factored into end of ... Feb 16 Battle Tested 9
News 188,000 under evacuation orders near Northern C... Feb 16 Truth 81
See all Oroville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oroville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Butte County was issued at March 03 at 12:46PM PST

Oroville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oroville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Oroville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,064 • Total comments across all topics: 279,288,667

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC