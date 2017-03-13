Oroville Spillway damage displaces Or...

Oroville Spillway damage displaces Oroville Saturday farmers market

Oroville >> Riverbend Park was looking like a good landing spot for the seasonal farmers market in Oroville. However, now the park is trashed.

