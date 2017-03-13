Oroville residents ready for use of spillway again
Edward Pochay of Oroville expresses his thoughts on the Oroville Dam spillway emergency and new evacuation routes Wednesday in front of the post office in Oroville. Oroville >> With water soon set to flow down the damaged spillway at Oroville Dam, some residents are cautiously confident in repairs and haven't checked the newly minted evacuation plans yet.
