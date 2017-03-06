Oroville police dog assists with arrest of wanted man
Oroville >> A wanted man was arrested Sunday night after being dragged down off a fence by a police dog, according to a release from the Oroville Police Department Officers conducted a traffic stop at 10:30 p.m. on Feather River Boulevard near Wal-Mart on a car they believed was carrying Brett Toschi, 22, of Oroville. According to the release, Toschi jumped out of the passenger seat and took off running, pursued by officers Hasan Khan and Vaj Thao, with his K9 Rico.
