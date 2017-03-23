Oroville man gets 9 years in attempted kidnapping, indecent exposure case

Oroville >> An Oroville man Wednesday was sentenced to nine years in state prison for trying to kidnap a 14-year-old girl, prosecutors said. Jesse Horton, 32, was sentenced by Butte County Superior Court Judge James Reilley after he was convicted last September of attempted kidnapping and indecent exposure, according to a press release issued by the Butte County District Attorney's Office.

