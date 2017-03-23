Oroville man gets 9 years in attempte...

Oroville man gets 9 years in attempted kidnapping, indecent exposure case

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Oroville >> An Oroville man Wednesday was sentenced to nine years in state prison for trying to kidnap a 14-year-old girl, prosecutors said. Jesse Horton, 32, was sentenced by Butte County Superior Court Judge James Reilley after he was convicted last September of attempted kidnapping and indecent exposure, according to a press release issued by the Butte County District Attorney's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oroville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Family Court Corruption (May '12) Mar 22 HollyHaller 5
News Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10) Mar 21 GRANDPA NICOLAI 8
News Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y... Mar 17 ThomasA 2
News 5 Oroville Dam workers fired after posting pict... Feb 25 scooterman 4
News Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10) Feb 23 randy 3
News Museum Talk: Hotels and meals along the road - ... (Jan '11) Feb 23 randy 4
News Did California Divert Dam Repair Funds to Progr... Feb '17 spytheweb 2
See all Oroville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oroville Forum Now

Oroville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oroville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Oroville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,374 • Total comments across all topics: 279,796,637

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC