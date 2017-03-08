Oroville man gets 25 years to life for sexual assault of 2-year-old
Oroville >> A Butte County judge Wednesday sentenced an Oroville man to 25 years to life in state prison in a case where prosecutors said the man admitted to sodomizing a 2-year-old girl he had been babysitting. Superior Court Judge Tamara Mosbarger sentenced the man, Kenneth James Baker, 27, after Baker pleaded no contest Feb. 8 to a single felony count of sodomy with a child younger than 10 years of age.
