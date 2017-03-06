Oroville man faces array of drug charges

According to a release from the Oroville Police Department, Brandon Almodova, 30, was taken into custody about 2:30 p.m. Sunday by an officer conducting a follow-up on an active case in the 2100 block of Fogg Avenue. Sgt. John Sanzone reportedly was approaching Almodova and saw him discard something on the ground, which turned out to be a plastic bag of suspected methamphetamine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.