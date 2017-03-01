Oroville Exposed: The Damage Done to the Nation's Largest Dam
The real extent of the damages done by recent heavy rain to the Oroville dam has been exposed as the state Department of Water Resources halted the water flow down Lake Oroville's spillway. The department will concentrate on removing the debris in the Diversion Pool in order to make the power plant operational again.
