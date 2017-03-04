Oroville Dam Shutoff Causes Riverbank...

Oroville Dam Shutoff Causes Riverbanks To Collapse Downstream

10 hrs ago

An extreme side effect of the Department of Water Resources' decision to suddenly shut off the flow of water from the Oroville Dam spillway this week - in order to assess the major erosion damage there - has been the loss of land along the banks of the Feather River downstream. As the Chronicle reports , farmers in Yuba City and Marysville, south of Lake Oroville, have seen almond trees, irrigation lines, and roadways all collapsing into the now lowered river because the soil was so waterlogged and the drop in the river level was so abrupt.

Oroville, CA

