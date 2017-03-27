Oroville Dam: Second evacuation plan ...

Oroville Dam: Second evacuation plan meeting held in Oroville

Oroville >> After lifting the evacuation warning this week, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea told Oroville residents they still need to get prepared in the case of another spillway failure. About 100 people came to listen to Honea and other officials involved in the Oroville Dam spillway emergency divulge new evacuation plans at the Church of the Nazarene Friday night in case of a failure of the emergency spillway, which the Department of Water Resources hoped never to use, until it had to, for the first time in February.

