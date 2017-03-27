Oroville Dam: Second evacuation plan meeting held in Oroville
Oroville >> After lifting the evacuation warning this week, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea told Oroville residents they still need to get prepared in the case of another spillway failure. About 100 people came to listen to Honea and other officials involved in the Oroville Dam spillway emergency divulge new evacuation plans at the Church of the Nazarene Friday night in case of a failure of the emergency spillway, which the Department of Water Resources hoped never to use, until it had to, for the first time in February.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|1 hr
|West Coast Alert
|1
|Family Court Corruption (May '12)
|Mar 22
|HollyHaller
|5
|Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10)
|Mar 21
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|8
|Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y...
|Mar 17
|ThomasA
|2
|5 Oroville Dam workers fired after posting pict...
|Feb 25
|scooterman
|4
|Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|randy
|3
|Museum Talk: Hotels and meals along the road - ... (Jan '11)
|Feb '17
|randy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC