Oroville Dam: Riverbend Park damage assessments begin; repairs will wait

Oroville >> Damage assessments have begun on Riverbend Park, but the Feather River Recreation and Park District says repairs won't start until after spring runoff fluctuations in the Feather River flow end. It's unclear how much water the Department of Water Resources will have to send down the river when the snowpack upstream from Lake Oroville melts, so any repairs made before that could be at risk.

