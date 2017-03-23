Oroville Dam: Riverbend Park damage assessments begin; repairs will wait
Oroville >> Damage assessments have begun on Riverbend Park, but the Feather River Recreation and Park District says repairs won't start until after spring runoff fluctuations in the Feather River flow end. It's unclear how much water the Department of Water Resources will have to send down the river when the snowpack upstream from Lake Oroville melts, so any repairs made before that could be at risk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family Court Corruption (May '12)
|Mar 22
|HollyHaller
|5
|Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10)
|Mar 21
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|8
|Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y...
|Mar 17
|ThomasA
|2
|5 Oroville Dam workers fired after posting pict...
|Feb 25
|scooterman
|4
|Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|randy
|3
|Museum Talk: Hotels and meals along the road - ... (Jan '11)
|Feb '17
|randy
|4
|Did California Divert Dam Repair Funds to Progr...
|Feb '17
|spytheweb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC