Oroville Dam: Photos taken weeks before spillway broke show something wrong
Photo taken Jan. 27 shows some type of damage or discoloration on the main Oroville Dam spillway at the spot where the structure began to break up on Feb. 7. Water had begun to flow down the spillway Jan. 13, but the amount was cut back on Jan. 20 before being increased again on Jan. 30. Feb. 8 photo shows the hole that opened the previous day in the main Oroville Dam spillway, starting at the location highlighted above On Jan. 13 when water began to flow down the Oroville Dam spillway, an unusual wave or bubble pattern was visible at the location that became much more visible after spillway flows were cut back a week later. On March 6, after flow was cut off on the main Oroville Dam spillway, the extent of the damage could be seen.
