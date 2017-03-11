Oroville Dam: Photos taken weeks befo...

Oroville Dam: Photos taken weeks before spillway broke show something wrong

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 11 Read more: The Campbell Reporter

Photo taken Jan. 27 shows some type of damage or discoloration on the main Oroville Dam spillway at the spot where the structure began to break up on Feb. 7. Water had begun to flow down the spillway Jan. 13, but the amount was cut back on Jan. 20 before being increased again on Jan. 30. Feb. 8 photo shows the hole that opened the previous day in the main Oroville Dam spillway, starting at the location highlighted above. On Jan. 13 when water began to flow down the Oroville Dam spillway, an unusual wave or bubble pattern was visible at the location that became much more visible after spillway flows were cut back a week later.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oroville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 5 Oroville Dam workers fired after posting pict... Feb 25 scooterman 4
News Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10) Feb 23 randy 3
News Museum Talk: Hotels and meals along the road - ... (Jan '11) Feb 23 randy 4
News Did California Divert Dam Repair Funds to Progr... Feb 17 spytheweb 2
News Turning 3 at evacuation shelter, boy gets birth... Feb 16 Xstain Mullah Fra... 2
News The Latest: New forecasts factored into end of ... Feb 16 Battle Tested 9
News 188,000 under evacuation orders near Northern C... Feb 16 Truth 81
News Arraignment in sexual assault case is March 28 (Mar '08) Apr '16 Morgan 1,094
See all Oroville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oroville Forum Now

Oroville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oroville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Oroville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,276 • Total comments across all topics: 279,529,625

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC