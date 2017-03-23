Oroville Dam: Nature Center another casualty of high Feather River flows
The road leading into the Feather River Nature Center, seen Saturday, was undercut by February's high flows in the Feather River and the facility is closed until the access can be repaired. A meeting to explain the newly drafted evacuation plans for Oroville and areas downstream from Oroville Dam is scheduled for 6 p.m. tonight at the Church of the Nazarene, 2238 Monte Vista Ave., Oroville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family Court Corruption (May '12)
|Mar 22
|HollyHaller
|5
|Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10)
|Mar 21
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|8
|Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y...
|Mar 17
|ThomasA
|2
|5 Oroville Dam workers fired after posting pict...
|Feb 25
|scooterman
|4
|Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10)
|Feb 23
|randy
|3
|Museum Talk: Hotels and meals along the road - ... (Jan '11)
|Feb 23
|randy
|4
|Did California Divert Dam Repair Funds to Progr...
|Feb '17
|spytheweb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC