Oroville Dam: Nature Center another casualty of high Feather River flows

The road leading into the Feather River Nature Center, seen Saturday, was undercut by February's high flows in the Feather River and the facility is closed until the access can be repaired. A meeting to explain the newly drafted evacuation plans for Oroville and areas downstream from Oroville Dam is scheduled for 6 p.m. tonight at the Church of the Nazarene, 2238 Monte Vista Ave., Oroville.

