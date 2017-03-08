Oroville Dam: Feather River releases increased, second powerplant turbine online
Scaffolding is visible Sunday to support the work being done under the lip of the damaged main Oroville Dam spillway. Construction work continues Monday on the areas just below the Oroville Dam emergency spillway weir that were eroded Feb. 11 and 12 when water flowed over the structure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5 Oroville Dam workers fired after posting pict...
|Feb 25
|scooterman
|4
|Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10)
|Feb 23
|randy
|3
|Museum Talk: Hotels and meals along the road - ... (Jan '11)
|Feb 23
|randy
|4
|Did California Divert Dam Repair Funds to Progr...
|Feb 17
|spytheweb
|2
|Turning 3 at evacuation shelter, boy gets birth...
|Feb 16
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|2
|The Latest: New forecasts factored into end of ...
|Feb 16
|Battle Tested
|9
|188,000 under evacuation orders near Northern C...
|Feb 16
|Truth
|81
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC