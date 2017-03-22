Oroville Dam Comes Close To Folding
Californians dodged a bullet recently when the water from California's Lake Oroville , a giant reservoir created by a dam 770 feet tall, was overwhelming a damaged spillway and eroding the hillside. Now massive weather systems have dropped huge amounts of precipitation, and new warnings are being issued about the entire structure failing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsBlaze.
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family Court Corruption (May '12)
|3 hr
|HollyHaller
|5
|Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10)
|21 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|8
|Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y...
|Mar 17
|ThomasA
|2
|5 Oroville Dam workers fired after posting pict...
|Feb 25
|scooterman
|4
|Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10)
|Feb 23
|randy
|3
|Museum Talk: Hotels and meals along the road - ... (Jan '11)
|Feb 23
|randy
|4
|Did California Divert Dam Repair Funds to Progr...
|Feb '17
|spytheweb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC