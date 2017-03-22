Oroville Dam Comes Close To Folding

Oroville Dam Comes Close To Folding

Read more: NewsBlaze

Californians dodged a bullet recently when the water from California's Lake Oroville , a giant reservoir created by a dam 770 feet tall, was overwhelming a damaged spillway and eroding the hillside. Now massive weather systems have dropped huge amounts of precipitation, and new warnings are being issued about the entire structure failing.

