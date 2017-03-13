Old time fiddlers, and a few younga uns, talk about playing tunes
Niko Quale, 8, plays as fiddlers compete Saturday in the Pee Wee division of the State Open Fiddle and Picking Championship at the Veterans Memorial Building in Oroville. Oroville >> Why fiddle? For some, it's in the blood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y...
|Mar 17
|ThomasA
|2
|5 Oroville Dam workers fired after posting pict...
|Feb 25
|scooterman
|4
|Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10)
|Feb 23
|randy
|3
|Museum Talk: Hotels and meals along the road - ... (Jan '11)
|Feb 23
|randy
|4
|Did California Divert Dam Repair Funds to Progr...
|Feb 17
|spytheweb
|2
|Turning 3 at evacuation shelter, boy gets birth...
|Feb 16
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|2
|The Latest: New forecasts factored into end of ...
|Feb '17
|Battle Tested
|9
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC