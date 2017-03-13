Old time fiddlers, and a few younga u...

Old time fiddlers, and a few younga uns, talk about playing tunes

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Mercury-Register

Niko Quale, 8, plays as fiddlers compete Saturday in the Pee Wee division of the State Open Fiddle and Picking Championship at the Veterans Memorial Building in Oroville. Oroville >> Why fiddle? For some, it's in the blood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oroville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y... Mar 17 ThomasA 2
News 5 Oroville Dam workers fired after posting pict... Feb 25 scooterman 4
News Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10) Feb 23 randy 3
News Museum Talk: Hotels and meals along the road - ... (Jan '11) Feb 23 randy 4
News Did California Divert Dam Repair Funds to Progr... Feb 17 spytheweb 2
News Turning 3 at evacuation shelter, boy gets birth... Feb 16 Xstain Mullah Fra... 2
News The Latest: New forecasts factored into end of ... Feb '17 Battle Tested 9
See all Oroville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oroville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Butte County was issued at March 19 at 4:05PM PDT

Oroville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oroville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Oroville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,605 • Total comments across all topics: 279,672,414

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC