Officials begin effort to shore up Oroville Dam
A bird's eye view taken on Monday shows the massive pile of grey rubble that has settled at the bottom of the spillway. Because of the damage the water flow is not fast enough to clear any of the rubble when it reaches the bottom Interested parties may either register for the entire conference from April 3-7 or only register for the two-day Public Safety Program Development for Dams on April 6-7.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5 Oroville Dam workers fired after posting pict...
|Feb 25
|scooterman
|4
|Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10)
|Feb 23
|randy
|3
|Museum Talk: Hotels and meals along the road - ... (Jan '11)
|Feb 23
|randy
|4
|Did California Divert Dam Repair Funds to Progr...
|Feb 17
|spytheweb
|2
|Turning 3 at evacuation shelter, boy gets birth...
|Feb 16
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|2
|The Latest: New forecasts factored into end of ...
|Feb 16
|Battle Tested
|9
|188,000 under evacuation orders near Northern C...
|Feb 16
|Truth
|81
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC