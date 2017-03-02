Officials begin effort to shore up Or...

Officials begin effort to shore up Oroville Dam

1 hr ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

A bird's eye view taken on Monday shows the massive pile of grey rubble that has settled at the bottom of the spillway. Because of the damage the water flow is not fast enough to clear any of the rubble when it reaches the bottom

