Mountain men are topic March 18 at Bolta s Museum
A program titled “The Mountain Man and Fur Trapping” will be the topic at 10 a.m. Saturday at Bolt's Antique Tool Museum, 1650 Broderick St. in Oroville. “Dude” Green will talk about trapping companies and brigades, Jedediah Smith in Mexico and California, Joe Walker in Yosemite Valley and Jim Beckwourth in Marysville.
