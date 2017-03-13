More water to run through a low flowa stretch of Feather River today
Oroville >> Flows will be increasing in the stretch of the Feather River adjacent to downtown Oroville, and decreasing out of the Afterbay outlet this afternoon. In a press release, the Department of Water Resources said an additional 2,000 cubic-feet per second would be sent down the “low flow” stretch of the river, for a total of 7,200 cfs.
