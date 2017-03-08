More water now leaving Lake Oroville than entering

Oroville >> More water is now flowing out of Lake Oroville than is flowing in, as the fifth of six turbines in the Hyatt Powerhouse under Oroville Dam has been brought on line. The fifth unit was fired up about 6 p.m. Wednesday, allowing releases of 8,800 cubic-feet per second through the hydroelectric plant, according to a Department of Water Resources release.

