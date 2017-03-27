Last Butte County evacuation meeting ...

Last Butte County evacuation meeting tonight

Oroville >> The last in a series of community meetings regarding Butte County's new evacuation plans will be held in the Oroville area tonight. Earlier this month, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea released the evacuation plan which covers 11 zones in southern Butte County.

