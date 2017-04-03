Lake Oroville turbine, out of order since 2015, inoperable for rest of year
Oroville >> During the Oroville Dam spillway crisis, the state Department of Water Resources has frequently said the Hyatt Powerplant was releasing flows at maximum capacity, but technically, that's impossible. Inside the hydroelectric plant are six turbines, machines that produce power by water flowing through a wheel or motor.
