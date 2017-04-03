Lake Oroville turbine, out of order s...

Lake Oroville turbine, out of order since 2015, inoperable for rest of year

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 30 Read more: Mercury-Register

Oroville >> During the Oroville Dam spillway crisis, the state Department of Water Resources has frequently said the Hyatt Powerplant was releasing flows at maximum capacity, but technically, that's impossible. Inside the hydroelectric plant are six turbines, machines that produce power by water flowing through a wheel or motor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oroville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer... Mar 27 West Coast Alert 1
Family Court Corruption (May '12) Mar 22 HollyHaller 5
News Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10) Mar 21 GRANDPA NICOLAI 8
News Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y... Mar 17 ThomasA 2
News 5 Oroville Dam workers fired after posting pict... Feb '17 scooterman 4
News Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10) Feb '17 randy 3
News Museum Talk: Hotels and meals along the road - ... (Jan '11) Feb '17 randy 4
See all Oroville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oroville Forum Now

Oroville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oroville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Final Four
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Oroville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,008 • Total comments across all topics: 280,028,451

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC