Lake Oroville rises slowly as spillway flows halted

14 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

Water releases down the damaged main spillway at Lake Oroville have been halted in order to work on repairs there, and for now the lake is slowly rising. The state Department of Water Resources stopped spillway releases around 5 p.m. Monday and instead is running water to the Feather River through the Hyatt Powerplant under the dam.

