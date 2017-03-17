Lake Oroville releases and Feather River flows to increase
As part of its ongoing management of water flows, the state Department of Water Resources will increase outflows from Lake Oroville to the Feather River. The outflows will be increased from 13,300 cubic feet per second to 50,000 cubic feet per second Friday.
