Lake Oroville inflows double in 24 hours, near 45K cfs outflows

Oroville >> Lake Oroville continues to drop , but inflows to the reservoir are beginning to catch up to the amount of water sent down the broken spillway and through the Hyatt Powerhouse. The lake elevation was at 848.78 feet at 2 p.m. Tuesday, down from 850 feet Monday and about 52 feet from the top of the emergency spillway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.