Lake Oroville inflows double in 24 hours, near 45K cfs outflows
Oroville >> Lake Oroville continues to drop , but inflows to the reservoir are beginning to catch up to the amount of water sent down the broken spillway and through the Hyatt Powerhouse. The lake elevation was at 848.78 feet at 2 p.m. Tuesday, down from 850 feet Monday and about 52 feet from the top of the emergency spillway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10)
|7 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|8
|Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y...
|Mar 17
|ThomasA
|2
|5 Oroville Dam workers fired after posting pict...
|Feb 25
|scooterman
|4
|Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10)
|Feb 23
|randy
|3
|Museum Talk: Hotels and meals along the road - ... (Jan '11)
|Feb 23
|randy
|4
|Did California Divert Dam Repair Funds to Progr...
|Feb '17
|spytheweb
|2
|Turning 3 at evacuation shelter, boy gets birth...
|Feb '17
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC