Labor department announces $36M for NorCal storm recovery
WASHINGTON – Northern California paid a hefty toll for storms that brought heavy rain and snow in January 2017. The overabundance of moisture led to flooding and mudslides, the downing of large numbers of trees and power lines, and mass evacuations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family Court Corruption (May '12)
|Wed
|HollyHaller
|5
|Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10)
|Tue
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|8
|Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y...
|Mar 17
|ThomasA
|2
|5 Oroville Dam workers fired after posting pict...
|Feb 25
|scooterman
|4
|Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10)
|Feb 23
|randy
|3
|Museum Talk: Hotels and meals along the road - ... (Jan '11)
|Feb 23
|randy
|4
|Did California Divert Dam Repair Funds to Progr...
|Feb '17
|spytheweb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC