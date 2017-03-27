Independent spillway team schedule set for reviewing Oroville Dam

A dump truck travels along a road that has been carved around the damaged emergency spillway area to allow for better access for repairs in Oroville. Sacramento >> The state Department of Water Resources gave the overseeing federal agency of the Oroville Dam what it asked for last week - a schedule for the independent review team investigating the cause of the spillway failures, but it listed no deadline for a final report from the team.

