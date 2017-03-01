Hyatto Powerplant update, water flow stops again
The Hyatt Powerplant at Lake Oroville was turned off again today, after a test Friday. A press release from the Department of Water Resources announced that the powerplant was turned off at about 10 a.m. today to allow further deepening of the water channel.
