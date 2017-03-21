Human Remains Unearthed Along Feather River
An extraordinarily wet winter and massive outflows from Lake Oroville have laid bare human remains embedded in the banks of the Feather River north of Yuba City. "There's the jaw bone, teeth -- a couple of molars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family Court Corruption (May '12)
|3 hr
|HollyHaller
|5
|Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10)
|21 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|8
|Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y...
|Mar 17
|ThomasA
|2
|5 Oroville Dam workers fired after posting pict...
|Feb 25
|scooterman
|4
|Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10)
|Feb 23
|randy
|3
|Museum Talk: Hotels and meals along the road - ... (Jan '11)
|Feb 23
|randy
|4
|Did California Divert Dam Repair Funds to Progr...
|Feb '17
|spytheweb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC