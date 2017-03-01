Hot Shot:
Above the dam: A photo taken Sunday from 5,000 feet above by Oroville pilot Gonzalo Curiel shows the extent of the damage to the Oroville spillway area. The denuded emergency spillway is at left, the damaged regular spillway carving a new path in the middle, and barges floating in the Diversion Pool near the powerhouse to the right.
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5 Oroville Dam workers fired after posting pict...
|Feb 25
|scooterman
|4
|Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10)
|Feb 23
|randy
|3
|Museum Talk: Hotels and meals along the road - ... (Jan '11)
|Feb 23
|randy
|4
|Did California Divert Dam Repair Funds to Progr...
|Feb 17
|spytheweb
|2
|Turning 3 at evacuation shelter, boy gets birth...
|Feb 16
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|2
|The Latest: New forecasts factored into end of ...
|Feb 16
|Battle Tested
|9
|188,000 under evacuation orders near Northern C...
|Feb 16
|Truth
|81
