Above the dam: A photo taken Sunday from 5,000 feet above by Oroville pilot Gonzalo Curiel shows the extent of the damage to the Oroville spillway area. The denuded emergency spillway is at left, the damaged regular spillway carving a new path in the middle, and barges floating in the Diversion Pool near the powerhouse to the right.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.