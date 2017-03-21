Heavy California rains par for the course for climate change

Here's a question that Stanford climatologist Noah Diffenbaugh gets asked a lot lately: "Why did California receive so much rain lately if we're supposed to be in the middle of a record-setting drought?" When answering, he will often refer the questioner to a Discover magazine story published in 1988, when Diffenbaugh was still in middle school. The article, written by veteran science writer Andrew Revkin, detailed how a persistent rise in global temperatures would affect California's water system.

