Gridley man wanted by police

Gridley man wanted by police

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Mercury-Register

Drugs, a bulletproof vest and other items Oroville police say they found when they served a search warrant Saturday at a home on Larkin Road. Oroville >> Oroville police are looking for a Gridley man who was arrested over the weekend and released on bail, and is now wanted on new charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oroville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y... Mar 17 ThomasA 2
News 5 Oroville Dam workers fired after posting pict... Feb 25 scooterman 4
News Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10) Feb 23 randy 3
News Museum Talk: Hotels and meals along the road - ... (Jan '11) Feb 23 randy 4
News Did California Divert Dam Repair Funds to Progr... Feb '17 spytheweb 2
News Turning 3 at evacuation shelter, boy gets birth... Feb '17 Xstain Mullah Fra... 2
News The Latest: New forecasts factored into end of ... Feb '17 Battle Tested 9
See all Oroville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oroville Forum Now

Oroville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oroville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Oroville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,311 • Total comments across all topics: 279,687,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC