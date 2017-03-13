Gov. Brown requests 4th federal disaster declaration for Calif.
Gov. Jerry Brown asked the federal government Sunday to provide additional help for California's storm recovery, including repairs at the damaged Oroville Dam. Brown's request for a federal disaster declaration follows three similar requests this winter amid widespread weather-related damage.
