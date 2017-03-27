Former Butte Sheriffa s Office worker...

Former Butte Sheriffa s Office worker pleads to stealing guns, drugs from evidence

Oroville >> A former Butte County Sheriff's Office evidence technician admitted guilt to felony charges of grand theft and falsification of public records Tuesday in Butte County Superior Court. Kathleen Acosta, 48, of Oroville, stole items from the sheriff's evidence locker, including, among other things, 20 firearms and prescription drugs, Butte District Attorney Mike Ramsey said.

