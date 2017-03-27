Former Butte Sheriffa s Office worker pleads to stealing guns, drugs from evidence
Oroville >> A former Butte County Sheriff's Office evidence technician admitted guilt to felony charges of grand theft and falsification of public records Tuesday in Butte County Superior Court. Kathleen Acosta, 48, of Oroville, stole items from the sheriff's evidence locker, including, among other things, 20 firearms and prescription drugs, Butte District Attorney Mike Ramsey said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mar 27
|West Coast Alert
|1
|Family Court Corruption (May '12)
|Mar 22
|HollyHaller
|5
|Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10)
|Mar 21
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|8
|Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y...
|Mar 17
|ThomasA
|2
|5 Oroville Dam workers fired after posting pict...
|Feb '17
|scooterman
|4
|Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|randy
|3
|Museum Talk: Hotels and meals along the road - ... (Jan '11)
|Feb '17
|randy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC