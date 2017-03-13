Feather River Fish Hatchery closed to visitors due to water damage
People will not be able to gather for a while at the Feather River Fish Hatchery in Oroville to watch the salmon at the Fish Barrier Dam on the Feather River - as they did in this photo last September - due to damage from high flows during the spillway emergency in February. The other photo shows the flows on Feb. 15, when the Department of Water Resources was dumping 100,000 cubic-feet per second into the Feather River in an attempt to relieve pressure on the Oroville Dam emergency spillway weir.
