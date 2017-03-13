Feather River Fish Hatchery closed to...

Feather River Fish Hatchery closed to visitors due to water damage

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Mercury-Register

People will not be able to gather for a while at the Feather River Fish Hatchery in Oroville to watch the salmon at the Fish Barrier Dam on the Feather River - as they did in this photo last September - due to damage from high flows during the spillway emergency in February. The other photo shows the flows on Feb. 15, when the Department of Water Resources was dumping 100,000 cubic-feet per second into the Feather River in an attempt to relieve pressure on the Oroville Dam emergency spillway weir.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oroville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 5 Oroville Dam workers fired after posting pict... Feb 25 scooterman 4
News Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10) Feb 23 randy 3
News Museum Talk: Hotels and meals along the road - ... (Jan '11) Feb 23 randy 4
News Did California Divert Dam Repair Funds to Progr... Feb 17 spytheweb 2
News Turning 3 at evacuation shelter, boy gets birth... Feb 16 Xstain Mullah Fra... 2
News The Latest: New forecasts factored into end of ... Feb 16 Battle Tested 9
News 188,000 under evacuation orders near Northern C... Feb 16 Truth 76
See all Oroville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oroville Forum Now

Oroville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oroville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
 

Oroville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,048 • Total comments across all topics: 279,610,338

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC