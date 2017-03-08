Fate of Feather River fish undetermined
The condition of fish species in the Feather River is still to be determined a week after the Department of Water Resources halted flows from the flood control spillway at Lake Oroville. Soon after the DWR shut off water releases from the spillway on Feb. 28, a cooperative effort by the state's Department of Fish and Wildlife and DWR was made to save thousands of fish from lowering water levels along the Feather River.
