Damaged main spillway of Oroville Dam to reopen next week
In this Feb. 20, 2017, photo, a member of Cal Fire, right, talks to workers on the Oroville Dam project in front of the main spillway in Oroville, Calif. The Department of Water Resources said Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, that it will start gradually reducing outflows from the Oroville Dam in Northern California starting Monday morning and completely stop them by the afternoon.
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5 Oroville Dam workers fired after posting pict...
|Feb 25
|scooterman
|4
|Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10)
|Feb 23
|randy
|3
|Museum Talk: Hotels and meals along the road - ... (Jan '11)
|Feb 23
|randy
|4
|Did California Divert Dam Repair Funds to Progr...
|Feb 17
|spytheweb
|2
|Turning 3 at evacuation shelter, boy gets birth...
|Feb 16
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|2
|The Latest: New forecasts factored into end of ...
|Feb 16
|Battle Tested
|9
|188,000 under evacuation orders near Northern C...
|Feb 16
|Truth
|81
