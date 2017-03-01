Courtesy of the California Department of Water Resources
Nearly a week after officials shut down water releases from Lake Oroville, crews have removed about 20 percent of the debris from the base of the lake's spillways, the California Department of Water Resources said. "Our crews continue to make great progress on this 24/7 operation," DWR Acting Director Bill Croyle said in a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRA-TV Sacramento.
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5 Oroville Dam workers fired after posting pict...
|Feb 25
|scooterman
|4
|Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10)
|Feb 23
|randy
|3
|Museum Talk: Hotels and meals along the road - ... (Jan '11)
|Feb 23
|randy
|4
|Did California Divert Dam Repair Funds to Progr...
|Feb 17
|spytheweb
|2
|Turning 3 at evacuation shelter, boy gets birth...
|Feb 16
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|2
|The Latest: New forecasts factored into end of ...
|Feb 16
|Battle Tested
|9
|188,000 under evacuation orders near Northern C...
|Feb 16
|Truth
|81
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC