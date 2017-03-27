Community development federal funding cuts would a oedevastatea Oroville, city administrators say

Oroville >> City administrators say rural communities like Oroville will be devastated if they lose federal Community Development Block Grant funding, as President Donald Trump has proposed. States and municipalities distribute funds through the program to local nonprofit organizations including Catalyst Domestic Violence Services, the YMCA and the Boys & Girls Club, said Amy Bergstrand, management analyst for the city of Oroville's housing department.

