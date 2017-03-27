Child welfare project, additional facility funds on Butte supervisors agenda
Oroville >> The Butte County Board of Supervisors may consider exiting a child welfare state project Tuesday and approving nearly $300,000 in “urgent” funds for some facilities in Chico and Oroville. The Social Services Department would like to exit from the Title IV-E Child Welfare Waiver Demonstration Project because of capped federal funds making the agreement more costly than the county agreed upon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|6 hr
|West Coast Alert
|1
|Family Court Corruption (May '12)
|Mar 22
|HollyHaller
|5
|Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10)
|Mar 21
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|8
|Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y...
|Mar 17
|ThomasA
|2
|5 Oroville Dam workers fired after posting pict...
|Feb 25
|scooterman
|4
|Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|randy
|3
|Museum Talk: Hotels and meals along the road - ... (Jan '11)
|Feb '17
|randy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC