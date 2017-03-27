Child welfare project, additional facility funds on Butte supervisors agenda

Oroville >> The Butte County Board of Supervisors may consider exiting a child welfare state project Tuesday and approving nearly $300,000 in “urgent” funds for some facilities in Chico and Oroville. The Social Services Department would like to exit from the Title IV-E Child Welfare Waiver Demonstration Project because of capped federal funds making the agreement more costly than the county agreed upon.

