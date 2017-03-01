Charles A. Bailhache: Time to go right

Charles A. Bailhache: Time to go right

Vallejo Times-Herald

Gonna be real hard for Governor Moonbeam to put his pet projects as “out of reach” with the Lake Oroville spillway failure. State and federal funding in copious quantities were needed to finish the failed spillway at Oroville Reservoir and Gov. Jerry Brown, rather than make the residents and taxpayers of California safe, choose to squander those needed monies on boondoggle projects of the “Twin Tunnels” and the outrageous Bullet Train .

