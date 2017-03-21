California May Exit Federal Flood Pro...

California May Exit Federal Flood Program, According to Reports

Read more: Insurance Journal West

After learning a lesson from what could have been the largest dam disaster U.S. history, California officials are reported to be considering withdrawing from the National Flood Insurance Program. Capital Public Radio is reporting that a proposal to exit the NFIP is based on the research of Nicholas Pinter with the UC Davis Center for Watershed Sciences.

