California May Exit Federal Flood Program, According to Reports
After learning a lesson from what could have been the largest dam disaster U.S. history, California officials are reported to be considering withdrawing from the National Flood Insurance Program. Capital Public Radio is reporting that a proposal to exit the NFIP is based on the research of Nicholas Pinter with the UC Davis Center for Watershed Sciences.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10)
|3 hr
|Carlos Vera
|7
|Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y...
|Mar 17
|ThomasA
|2
|5 Oroville Dam workers fired after posting pict...
|Feb 25
|scooterman
|4
|Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10)
|Feb 23
|randy
|3
|Museum Talk: Hotels and meals along the road - ... (Jan '11)
|Feb 23
|randy
|4
|Did California Divert Dam Repair Funds to Progr...
|Feb '17
|spytheweb
|2
|Turning 3 at evacuation shelter, boy gets birth...
|Feb '17
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC