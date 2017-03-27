Butte Supervisors give go-ahead for new Courtesy Automotive Center

Oroville >> The Butte County Board of Supervisors gave Courtesy Automotive Center the green light Tuesday, approving a zoning amendment to allow the business currently located in Chico to build a new center in the county. Courtesy Automotive Center is currently located at 2520 Cohasset Road and will be rebuilt at the southwest corner of Highway 99 and Garner Lane.

