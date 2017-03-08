Butte Co. updates evacuation plan aft...

Butte Co. updates evacuation plan after Oroville emergency

18 hrs ago Read more: KCRA-TV Sacramento

Butte County officials released a revamped evacuation plan Thursday morning for communities residing below the Oroville Dam, south to the county line on both sides of the Feather River. Officials said they introduced the new plan after more than 180,000 people were forced from their homes in February due to severe erosion at Lake Oroville's spillway and emergency spillway.

