Butte Co. updates evacuation plan after Oroville emergency
Butte County officials released a revamped evacuation plan Thursday morning for communities residing below the Oroville Dam, south to the county line on both sides of the Feather River. Officials said they introduced the new plan after more than 180,000 people were forced from their homes in February due to severe erosion at Lake Oroville's spillway and emergency spillway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRA-TV Sacramento.
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5 Oroville Dam workers fired after posting pict...
|Feb 25
|scooterman
|4
|Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10)
|Feb 23
|randy
|3
|Museum Talk: Hotels and meals along the road - ... (Jan '11)
|Feb 23
|randy
|4
|Did California Divert Dam Repair Funds to Progr...
|Feb 17
|spytheweb
|2
|Turning 3 at evacuation shelter, boy gets birth...
|Feb 16
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|2
|The Latest: New forecasts factored into end of ...
|Feb 16
|Battle Tested
|9
|188,000 under evacuation orders near Northern C...
|Feb 16
|Truth
|81
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC