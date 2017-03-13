Bringing kids into the garden

Bringing kids into the garden

What is the best way to get kids outside? How can educators and parents teach youngsters where food comes and get them to make healthy choices? For several local schools, gardening provides an answer for all of those questions. School gardens have become increasingly popular in recent years and can be found throughout Glenn and Butte County in schools in Chico, Oroville and Willows, among other cities.

