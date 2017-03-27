Bring tools to Oroville museum, get DVD

Oroville >> Anyone who brings six tools - old, new or anyplace in between - to Bolt's Antique Tool Museum in Oroville will receive a free 2 1/2-hour DVD on the history of tools and the Dust Bowl of the 1930s. The museum is at 1650 Broderick St. Admission is $3 for adults and free to children under 12. Group tour appointments are also available.

